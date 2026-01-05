Sports
Michigan State Spartans Overcome Slow Start to Beat Cornell
East Lansing, Michigan – Michigan State University’s basketball team staged a comeback Monday night, overcoming a slow start to defeat Cornell University 88-73 at the Breslin Center.
The Spartans, now 12-1 overall, trailed for most of the first half as Cornell established an early lead, scoring 53 points before the break. Despite this, Michigan State managed to take control late in the first half, setting the stage for a strong second half performance.
“It wasn’t pretty, but we got the job done,” said Michigan State coach. “This win is a stepping stone as we prepare to enter Big Ten play.”
Traditionally known for their dominant defense, Michigan State showcased a powerful offense during key moments of the game. This ability to execute offensively when the defense faltered marked a significant shift from their usual playing style.
The Spartans had a notable improvement in their three-point shooting, hitting 46% of their attempts against Cornell. This comes as a relief after struggling in this area earlier in the season.
Coen Carr, a key player for Michigan State, scored 19 points against Cornell, bringing his scoring average to over 18 points per game in his last three outings. “I feel like I’m finding my rhythm at the right time,” said Carr.
Looking ahead, the Spartans are set to face No. 13 Nebraska on Friday in what will be their first game back in Big Ten competition.
If Carr continues his scoring momentum, the Spartans may be well-positioned for another successful season as they head into tougher matchups.
