Michigan Student Turns Heads on ‘The Voice’ with Niall Horan Performance

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Jack Austin, a 21-year-old college student from Battle Creek, captivated audiences with his performance of Niall Horan‘s song “This Town” during the season 28 premiere of NBC’s “The Voice” on September 22.

Austin, a musical theater student at Western Michigan University, impressed judges during the blind auditions. Michael Bublé was the first coach to turn his chair for him, followed closely by Horan and Reba McEntire. Snoop Dogg was the only coach who did not turn for Austin.

“Great song choice,” said Bublé. “I’d love to have somebody like you on my team.” Horan praised Austin’s vocal choices, saying, “I could tell you were a little nervous… you made it climactic.” Following the audition, Horan joined Austin on stage for a duet, prompting Austin to exclaim, “Thank you! This is a dream come true.”

McEntire also commended Austin’s performance, stating, “Jack, that was really, really special. Your voice is pure sweet.” Ultimately, Austin selected Horan as his coach, saying, “I have to go with my new duet partner, Niall.” Horan expressed his excitement, stating, “His voice was so pure… I’m so happy I have Jack on Team Niall.” The Blind Auditions will continue with Austin moving on to the Battle Round.