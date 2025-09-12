Michigan Tech Huskies Football Team Off to Strong Start

HOUGHTON, Mich. — The Michigan Tech Huskies football team improved to 2-0 after a commanding 45-9 victory over South Dakota Mines last Thursday at Kearly Stadium. The win showcased the depth of the team as nearly every player who traveled participated in the game, contributing to an impressive scoring performance.

“Guys have worked hard, and it’s good to see them rewarded for it,” said Huskies coach Dan Mettlach. “Seeing smiles in the locker room after a game is a whole lot better than the other way. We like where we’re at right now, but we still have a long way to go.”

Mettlach highlighted the team’s synergy on both offense and defense as key to their success in the early season. “The energy on the sideline, and the way the guys are playing and competing as one full group right now, is very good,” he noted.

The Huskies’ strong start included wins against then-No. 16 Bemidji State and South Dakota Mines. However, Mettlach anticipates a tough challenge ahead this weekend against the Hillsdale Chargers, who come into the matchup with a record of 1-0.

“We had some adversity in the first half of the Bemidji game and handled it well in the second half,” he said. “We didn’t face much adversity last week, but I’m sure it will come with who we’re playing this week.”

Central to Michigan Tech’s success has been the performance of redshirt sophomore quarterback Alex Bueno. He completed 17 of 26 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns against South Dakota Mines, adding 33 rushing yards and a touchdown.

<p“I think he’s played well the first two weeks,” Mettlach said of Bueno. “He managed the game well and was efficient. There are always things to improve on, but his ability to spread the ball around to all the receivers is impressive.”

Senior wide receiver Ethan Champney has also made significant contributions, catching four passes for 55 yards and one touchdown in the latest game. “Having a player like Ethan with his experience is crucial for us,” said Mettlach. “But we have many talented players who can make plays.”

The Huskies’ special teams also made a mark in the South Dakota Mines game, blocking two punts, one of which led to a scoop and score. “Our coverage units were good, and our special teams were really effective,” Mettlach said.

The Huskies prepare to face the Chargers Saturday at 1 p.m. at Frank “Muddy” Waters Stadium in Hillsdale, where they will look to continue their winning streak.