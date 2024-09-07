Michigan and Texas Set for Historic College Football Showdown

College football powers No. 10 Michigan and No. 3 Texas are poised to compete in a significant matchup on Saturday, marking only the second meeting in their history. Their previous encounter took place during the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2005, where the Longhorns narrowly defeated the Wolverines with a last-second field goal, ending the game at 38-37.

On September 7, 2024, these teams will face off on Michigan’s home turf for the first time. Both squads were part of last year’s four-team College Football Playoff, with Michigan ultimately emerging as the national champion. Texas narrowly missed the opportunity to play Michigan last season after losing to Washington in the semifinal.

This upcoming game presents a unique challenge for Michigan, as they will enter as underdogs despite being the reigning national champions. The team has undergone significant changes following the departure of head coach Jim Harbaugh, who left for the Los Angeles Chargers. Additionally, 13 players from last season’s undefeated roster were selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

While Michigan has retained some continuity by promoting offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore to the head coach position, a number of new faces will be present in the program. On the other hand, Texas has maintained its coaching staff, including their head coach, coordinators, and star quarterback from the previous season.

Quarterback play will be a focal point in this game. Texas features a talented pair of former No. 1 overall prospects at quarterback: starter Quinn Ewers and backup Arch Manning. In contrast, Michigan’s quarterback situation has been more uncertain, culminating in Davis Warren, a former walk-on, winning the starting job. Warren performed adequately during his first career start in Michigan’s season-opening win against Fresno State.

The Wolverines are known for their strong running game. However, with new personnel, it remains to be seen if they can sustain this identity against the formidable Texas defense. Michigan’s running backs, Kalel Mullins and Donovan Edwards, averaged a modest 4.6 yards per carry in their victory over Fresno State but struggled at times to gain consistent yardage.

This game will also have implications for conference pride, as both the Big Ten and SEC seek to assert their dominance. The Big Ten has enjoyed success early in the season, while the SEC seeks to improve its record against teams from other power conferences. A victory for Michigan could further solidify the Big Ten’s standing.