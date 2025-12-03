Michigan Tops First NCAA NET Rankings of 2025-26 Season

Brentwood, CA — The NCAA released the first men’s college basketball NET rankings for the 2025-26 season on Monday, highlighting Michigan at No. 1 and Duke at No. 2. The NET rankings serve as a key tool for the NCAA Tournament selection committee, evaluating teams based on winning percentage, game results, strength of schedule, and efficiency metrics.

This early ranking also benefits the Big Ten, which boasts six teams in the top 20, including Michigan State at No. 10. The NET, introduced before the 2018-19 season, has proven effective in predicting success in the NCAA Tournament, with past champions often appearing in the top 10 of the rankings.

Historically, the NET correlates with recent AP Top 25 polls. For instance, Vanderbilt ranked No. 24 in last week’s AP poll but found itself at No. 4 in the NET. Gonzaga also ranked No. 12 in the AP but sits at No. 5 on the NET, thanks to strong efficiency metrics and scoring margins.

The rankings reveal some surprises, such as Indiana at No. 11 and LSU at No. 19, outpacing their AP standings. Indiana’s ranking comes despite a lower strength of schedule, whereas LSU has secured wins against less competitive opponents.

Scoring margin is a critical factor in these rankings, with teams like Vanderbilt excelling due to their high scoring offense. The NET rankings are updated daily throughout the season, ensuring fans stay informed as teams continue to compete.

As the season evolves, the significance of these rankings will likely shift. It’s essential for teams to maintain strong performance to secure their spots in the NCAA Tournament.