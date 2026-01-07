Michigan Wolverines Aim to Stay Unbeaten Against Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines are on the road Tuesday night to face the Penn State Nittany Lions in a Big Ten showdown. The Wolverines, boasting a flawless 15-0 record, are looking to extend their winning streak against a struggling Penn State team that sits at 0-3 in conference play.

Penn State played tough in their last game, narrowly losing to Illinois by eight points at home. Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, they have lost four of their last five games. As they prepare to take on Michigan, they face a formidable opponent, who is favored by over 20 points.

Michigan has showcased their dominance this season, particularly through their impressive front court players. Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson, and Aday Mara have all had standout performances, making the Wolverines a difficult match for any team. If Lendeborg is unable to play, as he is a game-time decision according to Coach Dusty May, the Wolverines still possess significant depth and talent.

Despite potential adjustments in the starting lineup, Michigan is expected to control the boards, especially considering Penn State’s leading rebounder is only 6-foot-3 guard Kaden Mingo, who averages 3.9 rebounds per game.

The Wolverines’ recent performances have been historic, including an average margin of victory of 30.2 points. They have consistently posted high-scoring games, with six of their last eight contests exceeding 100 points. This level of play reflects their status as one of only six undefeated teams nationally.

The matchup begins at the Bryce Jordan Center at 7 p.m. ET. This game marks Michigan’s chance to continue their undefeated season while Penn State seeks to rebound from a challenging start to their Big Ten campaign.

The anticipated final score of the game favors Michigan heavily, projected at 94-64, as they aim to maintain their unblemished record.