Michigan Wolverines Football Depth Chart Begins to Take Shape

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Wolverines football team’s depth chart is starting to clarify as Coach Sherrone Moore indicated on Tuesday, Aug. 12. With just 2½ weeks until the season opener against New Mexico on Aug. 30 at Michigan Stadium, Moore noted that the time for separation on the roster has arrived, emphasizing, ‘this is where we climb.’

Among the significant battles, the left tackle position remains competitive between junior Evan Link and newcomer Babalola. Link, who played as last season’s right tackle, has shown marked improvement. ‘Evan’s played tremendously better, and his confidence is where you need to be,’ Moore said. The coach described the position as ‘a constant battle.’

Meanwhile, four players vie for the right guard spot: Nate Efobi, Lawrence Hattar, Jake Guarnera, and Brady Norton. Efobi appears to be the frontrunner, having gained visibility during spring practices. The quest for a starting nickel back continues as Zeke Berry transitioned positions, with TJ Metcalf establishing himself as a leader in the competition.

‘The way he moves, he moves like he’s fluid,’ Berry remarked about Metcalf. ‘He’s good in and out of his breaks and physical at the top of the route.’

In the linebacker group, Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham head the depth chart, but there is rising talent in Cole Sullivan, a four-star recruit from Pittsburgh. ‘Cole Sullivan continues to climb and continues to make an impact,’ Moore said, highlighting Sullivan’s potential in the linebacker room.

Jaden Mangham transferred from Michigan State and is also making waves after his injury and redshirt season. ‘I love Jaden Mangham. He’s been a great surprise,’ defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan commented, noting Mangham’s resilience and readiness to contribute.

While the quarterback situation isn’t hotly contested, running back Jordan Marshall hinted at a young quarterback this season, with discussions around Underwood taking center stage. ‘Whoever the starting quarterback is, it’s to raise the level of the team,’ Moore emphasized as the Wolverines prepare for their upcoming season.