Michigan Wolverines Land Commitment from Top OL Marky Walbridge

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Wolverines football program continues its strong recruiting momentum, securing a commitment from Needham, Massachusetts, offensive lineman Marky Walbridge. The three-star prospect announced his decision on social media on Wednesday, becoming the second recruit in the class of 2026 to pledge to Michigan.

Walbridge, who stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 280 pounds, visited Ann Arbor during Victors Weekend from June 20-22. He chose the Wolverines over offers from 26 other schools, including Alabama, Boston College, and Penn State.

“Go Blue 〽️,” Walbridge wrote in his announcement. His commitment adds to Michigan’s growing list of recruits, marking the Wolverines’ eighth commitment in June and 15th overall for this recruiting cycle.

Sherrone Moore, Michigan’s offensive line coach, remains focused on strengthening the team’s line, even with the recent success. Michigan now has two offensive linemen committed for 2026, including four-star Bear McWhorter.

Walbridge is ranked as the No. 38 offensive tackle by the 247Sports Composite rankings and is the second-highest-rated player in Massachusetts for this recruiting class. His commitment positions Michigan favorably in the national recruiting landscape.

After his official visits, including trips to Boston College and Alabama, Walbridge was drawn to Michigan’s program and the opportunities it presented. His commitment came after a thorough decision-making process, reflecting his dedication and research into his choices.

With Walbridge now committed, Michigan’s recruiting efforts appear stronger than ever, as they continue to boost their lineup for the future.