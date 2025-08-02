Sports
Michigan Wolverines Look to Build on Last Season’s Success
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Wolverines are poised for a fresh start as they prepare for the 2025 college football season. Many experts predict a decline in their defense following the departure of key players like Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Josaiah Stewart, and Will Johnson to the NFL. However, their performance in the ReliaQuest Bowl demonstrated the depth of talent on the roster.
As fall camp gets underway, the Wolverines are determined to maintain the confidence earned from last season’s victory while pushing the memories of previous games aside. Senior linebacker Ernest Hausmann spoke at Big Ten media days about the team’s mindset. “In our minds, it’s Michigan versus everybody, no matter what,” he said. “We don’t care about rankings; we need to execute at a high level to win.”
Hausmann emphasized the team’s dissatisfaction with last year’s 8-5 record, noting that it does not represent the Michigan standard. Despite their previous struggles, he believes in the importance of returning to fundamentals and focusing on individual games. “The only focus right now is New Mexico,” he added.
Despite a rotating cast of defensive coordinators over the past few years, continuity on the coaching staff is emerging as a strength for the defenders. The transition from former coordinator Mike Macdonald to Jesse Minter was seamless, but adjustments were needed when Wink Martindale joined the staff. As the season progressed, the defense improved as players adapted to the new style. Hausmann was optimistic about that continuity, saying, “Having that consistency is huge. Relationships are key in understanding how to execute different game plans.”
Hausmann is now equipped with firsthand knowledge of Martindale’s strategies, stating that he can anticipate play calls. “I already kind of know what he’s going to call before he calls it,” he said, expressing confidence in their collaboration going into the upcoming season.
Fans will get their first glimpse of the revamped Wolverines defense on August 30 when they face New Mexico in the season opener at The Big House.
