Sports
Michigan Wolverines Make Key Moves Ahead of 2026 Season
ANN ARBOR, Michigan — The Michigan Wolverines are entering a new chapter in their football program with the arrival of Kyle Whittingham as head coach and the departure of Sherrone Moore. The changes come amid significant player decisions as the transfer portal opened on January 2, 2026.
Two offensive linemen, Blake Frazier and Andrew Babalola, have confirmed their return to Michigan for the upcoming season. However, the most pressing concern is the future of quarterback Bryce Underwood, who started all 13 games as a freshman.
Whittingham expressed confidence in Underwood’s commitment during an interview on Wake Up Barstool. On Monday evening, Underwood made the announcement on social media confirming he would remain with the Wolverines. During his freshman year, he completed 60.3% of his passes for 2,428 yards and 11 touchdowns, also contributing six rushing touchdowns.
At his introductory press conference, Whittingham described a productive 45-minute conversation with Underwood, highlighting the importance of knowing the young quarterback personally. ‘He’s a special young man, carries himself the right way,’ Whittingham said. ‘You gotta have a quarterback. Bryce has the it factor along with a ton of talent. The offense we’re going to bring in here will suit him to a tee.’
As the Citrus Bowl approaches, speculation continues about whether Underwood will participate. His presence in the game is crucial, as he reportedly has no plans to opt out.
Whittingham’s track record at Utah included building strong defensive teams, but Michigan must also enhance its offensive strategy to compete with top rivals like Ohio State and Indiana. After finishing 11th in the Big Ten in scoring offense last season, concerns linger about whether Whittingham can elevate the Wolverines’ offensive capabilities.
Michigan needs to reassess its passing game to improve its ranking in long pass plays, having finished 80th in the nation last year. Potential upgrades at the receiver position will be essential to fully utilize Underwood’s talent. A solid recruiting strategy focused on addressing these areas could be instrumental for the program’s success.
With Whittingham’s experience, the Wolverines aim to merge a strong defensive identity with a more dynamic offense. The upcoming offseason is critical as Michigan seeks to keep Underwood and address key roster changes.
If Underwood opts to leave, it could create a scramble for top quarterback talent in the transfer portal. However, if he stays, Michigan is poised to be a contender in the Big Ten.
