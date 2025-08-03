Michigan Wolverines Miss Out on Key Recruits Over the Weekend

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan’s football program faced a disappointing weekend in recruiting as it lost out on three key prospects from the class of 2026. The Wolverines were strong contenders for all three decisions but ultimately came up short.

Davon Benjamin, a five-star cornerback from West Lake Village, California, committed to Oregon, choosing the Ducks over a list that included Texas, Michigan, North Carolina, and Washington. Meanwhile, Deuce Geralds, a four-star defensive tackle from Suwanee, Georgia, opted for LSU, leaving Michigan behind despite being a finalist.

Perhaps most crucially, Anthony Davis Jr., a four-star linebacker from Loganville, Georgia, pledged to Ole Miss over Michigan, Alabama, and Auburn. At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Davis was viewed as a significant target given Michigan’s current need at linebacker. “Ole Miss started to make their move when coach came to my house in January,” Davis stated, explaining his choice.

Recruiting analyst Chad Simmons noted that although Michigan made “serious ground” in recent weeks with Davis, they weren’t able to seal the deal. Currently, Michigan has just one linebacker committed for the 2026 cycle, three-star Markel Dabney.

Despite the setbacks, Michigan’s recruiting class remains ranked 11th in the nation, with nine of its 22 commitments among the top 200 players. The Wolverines are looking to bolster their roster further, with a top target still remaining.

Savion Hiter, a five-star running back from Mineral, Virginia, is scheduled to announce his commitment on August 19. Michigan is in a competitive race against Tennessee, Ohio State, and Georgia for his services as the top-ranked running back.

As Michigan continues to regroup following the recent recruiting decisions, the coaching staff is focusing on new targets in hopes of strengthening their 2026 class before the early signing period.