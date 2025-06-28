Michigan Wolverines Poised to Land Five-Star Edge Rusher

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Wolverines are making headlines on the recruiting trail, with expert predictions suggesting they will land a five-star edge rusher in the 2026 class. On June 28, 2025, On3 recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong predicted that Michigan will secure a commitment from a top defensive target, a highly-rated prospect from Gonzaga High School in Washington, D.C.

This week has already been a successful one for Michigan, as they received four verbal commitments, including four-star offensive tackle Malakai Lee. With these additions, Michigan’s 2026 recruiting class is starting to shape up nicely, currently sitting at No. 11 nationally according to On3.

The prospect in question is 6-foot-6, 225-pound edge rusher Carter Meadows, rated as a Top-75 player overall by 247Sports and a five-star talent by On3. Meadows visited several schools, including South Carolina and Penn State, before his official trip to Ann Arbor last weekend.

No decision timeline has been set, but Meadows hinted at his interest in Michigan. “They’re definitely high on my list,” he said after his visit. “Their balance of high-level academics and athletics pushes them forward.”

If Meadows commits, he would be the highest-ranked player in Michigan’s 2026 class, right above Lee, who is the No. 137 prospect nationally. Lee’s commitment decision will also come soon, as he announces on June 30.

Meadows would further bolster a defensive line group that includes four-star commitments Titan Davis, McHale Blade, and Alister Vallejo. If the Wolverines secure Meadows and continue their recruiting momentum, they could finish with a top-five class this cycle.

As the summer progresses, Michigan’s recruiting efforts are heating up, and there are expectations for more good news in the coming weeks. Current commitments have made Michigan one of the main players in the 2026 recruiting race.