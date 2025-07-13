Mick Jagger and Tina Turner’s Iconic Live Aid Duet Remembered

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — On July 12, 1985, rock legends Mick Jagger and Tina Turner captivated audiences during a memorable performance at Live Aid, one of the most significant benefit concerts in history.

As the event unfolded at JFK Stadium, Jagger, who was just days shy of his 42nd birthday, introduced Turner with a playful, “Alright, where’s Tina?” The duo performed their hit songs, “State of Shock” and “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It).” Their chemistry was palpable, with Jagger humorously removing his shirt mid-performance and playfully tearing off Turner’s skirt.

Turner recalled the incident in her 2018 memoir, “My Love Story.” She wrote about Jagger’s impish suggestion, “Does that skirt come off?” and her surprise at his daring intentions, noting a shared creative spontaneity that defined their relationship.

The two musicians have a long history, having supported each other since their early days. Turner described helping Jagger with his dance moves during the 1960s: “We had seen him strutting on stage… and thought he looked a little awkward.” She amusingly recounted teaching him how to do popular dance steps.

Reflecting on their friendship, Turner expressed her enduring fondness for Jagger. “I always had a crush on Mick Jagger,” she shared, recalling the joy of touring with The Rolling Stones. Jagger reciprocated those sentiments in praise of Turner’s talent and warmth, calling her “inspiring, warm, funny, and generous.”

Live Aid, organized by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure, aimed to raise funds for famine relief in Ethiopia. The concert boasted an estimated 1.8 billion viewers and raised over $125 million. The collaboration between Jagger and Turner is often remembered as a high point of the event, where the music united the world before the age of social media.

Decades later, Jagger continues to perform and remain relevant in the music scene. At 81, he toured with The Rolling Stones and participated in a Live Aid-style event at Windsor Castle. Meanwhile, Turner’s influence persists, with pop icon Beyoncé recently paying tribute to her during performances, hinting at Turner’s lasting legacy.

As Jagger concluded their Live Aid performance, he thanked Turner, saying, “Thank you, Tina,” as they both exited the stage, marking a moment of musical magic that still resonates today.