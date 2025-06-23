Mick Ralphs of Bad Company and Mott the Hoople Passes Away at 81

London, England – Mick Ralphs, the iconic guitarist, songwriter, and co-founder of legendary rock bands Bad Company and Mott the Hoople, has died at the age of 81, as confirmed by his family’s representative.

Ralphs passed away after years of poor health, including a debilitating stroke in 2016 that left him bedridden. His final performance with Bad Company occurred on October 29, 2016, at London’s O2 Arena. According to Paul Rodgers, lead singer of Bad Company, Ralphs had been in a nursing home in recent years.

“Our Mick has passed, my heart just hit the ground,” Rodgers expressed in a statement. “He has left us with exceptional songs and memories. He was my friend, my songwriting partner, an amazing and versatile guitarist who had the greatest sense of humour.”

Ralphs was known for his exceptional guitar work and songwriting, contributing to numerous hits throughout his career. He co-wrote Bad Company classics such as “Can’t Get Enough” and “Feel Like Makin’ Love.” He also played a major role in Mott the Hoople, where he co-wrote tracks like “Rock and Roll Queen” and “All the Young Dudes,” a song famously produced by David Bowie.

Born on March 31, 1944, in Herefordshire, England, Ralphs started his musical journey in local bands before forming Mott the Hoople in 1969. The band faced ups and downs, but their fortunes changed after recording “All the Young Dudes.” Ralphs left Mott the Hoople in 1973 to form Bad Company, where he collaborated with Rodgers and drummer Simon Kirke. He played a significant role in establishing the band as one of the most prominent acts of the 1970s.

Bad Company achieved instant success with their self-titled debut album, which included hits like “Can’t Get Enough” and “Ready for Love.” They were recognized for their fusion of hard rock and blues, which has left a lasting impact on the genre.

Despite the band’s breakup in 1982, Ralphs continued to engage in music, participating in reunions and touring. He also joined Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour for a solo tour in 1984 and later reunited with Mott the Hoople for performances.

Ralphs is survived by his partner, Susie Chavasse, two children, and three stepchildren. Simon Kirke remarked, “He was a dear friend, a wonderful songwriter, and an exceptional guitarist. We will miss him deeply.” Bad Company is set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later this year.