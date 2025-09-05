Mickey Lee Evicted in Dramatic Big Brother 27 Live Show

LOS ANGELES, California — Mickey Lee was evicted from Big Brother 27 during the live episode on Thursday, September 4, 2025, marking the official end of the pre-jury phase of the competition.

In a surprising vote of 6-1, Mickey left the house after being nominated alongside Morgan Pope and Vince Panaro by Head of Household Keanu Soto. This season’s host, Julie Chen Moonves, revealed to Mickey after her eviction that she was a target of the covert Judges alliance, which included her former allies.

“Very shocking. Oh, wow, super shocking,” Mickey reacted after learning about the alliance made up of Morgan, Rachel Reilly, Will Williams, Ashley Hollis, and Vince.

Keanu, who gained his power as Head of Household earlier in the week, placed Mickey, Morgan, and Vince on the block, intending to target Morgan. However, Morgan won the Power of Veto, which prompted Keanu to replace her with Ashley.

The nomination day was tense, with Keanu expressing frustration over Morgan’s ability to sidestep elimination. Ashley and Rachel reacted strongly to the nomination, with Ashley accusing Keanu of lacking support in the house.

During the week, the houseguests campaigned hard to secure votes, but ultimately, Mickey received just one vote to stay. Following Mickey’s exit, tensions among the remaining players continued to rise as they prepared for the next Head of Household competition.

The next episode of Big Brother, where the aftermath of Mickey’s eviction and the new nominations will unfold, airs on Sunday, September 7, at 8 p.m. ET.