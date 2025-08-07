Mickey’s Nominations Rock Big Brother House in Episode 13

LOS ANGELES, CA — In the latest episode of CBS’s reality series “Big Brother,” airing on August 6, 2025, drama escalated as Mickey Lee revealed his nominations for eviction, shaking up the house dynamics. Recently dethroned Head of Household, Rylie Jeffries, was caught off guard as tensions erupted when Mickey seized control using a secret power.

Rylie’s previous reign as Head of Household came to an abrupt end as Mickey’s “HOH Interrogation” power led to Rylie’s emotional downfall. During the episode, Mickey named three houseguests—Rylie, Kelley Jorgensen, and Keanu Soto—for eviction. This marked a pivotal turn in the game as the housemates received the news amidst heated conversations and accusations.

Rylie felt blindsided but attempted to take control by meeting Mickey one-on-one. Their disagreement highlighted the game’s inherent tension as Mickey insisted that he wasn’t targeting Rylie, while expressing his displeasure about Rylie stealing his throne.

Adding to the drama, the returning Power of Veto competition had significant stakes for the nominated players. Kelley notably requested Mickey to exempt her from nominations for her birthday, but her appeal was overlooked.

The Power of Veto competition titled “Flee the Scene” was a critical event, where players navigated through tricky pathways to victory. In a surprising turn, Keanu triumphed for the third consecutive time and promptly removed himself from the block.

Complicating matters further, Mickey, aiming to solidify her strategy, nominated Jimmy for eviction as a replacement, declaring it necessary to keep her strategic alliance intact. In a statement to the group, she expressed frustration about the current game dynamics.

As rivals began plotting and alliances formed, viewers are left wondering how these power shifts will affect relationships and strategies going forward. With the stakes higher than ever, the upcoming episodes promise more unexpected twists in this season’s pursuit of the $750,000 grand prize.