Tech
Microsoft Alerts Users: Windows 11 Will Auto-Delete Restore Points
Redmond, Washington — Microsoft has confirmed that restore points in Windows 11 will be automatically deleted after 60 days. This announcement comes as the company continues to encourage users to transition from Windows 10 to the newer operating system.
Windows 11’s System Restore feature creates snapshots of system files, settings, and registry for users. However, Microsoft states that these snapshots will not last indefinitely. Users who want to protect their data will need to create restore points regularly.
System Restore is designed to help users revert their PC to a previous state, making it a useful tool for troubleshooting issues stemming from recent software changes or updates. “By using System Restore, you can undo these changes without affecting your personal files,” the company stated.
In the past, restore points on Windows 10 could last up to 90 days. The new policy has raised questions regarding whether this is an upgrade or a downgrade in comparison with the previous operating system. Reports explaining that the retention period for restore points in Windows 11 has fluctuated between 10 and 90 days suggest that users may need additional incentives to migrate to Windows 11, especially with the end of support for Windows 10 approaching on October 14th.
According to Microsoft, after the June 2025 security update, users can expect only 60 days of restoration capability for the Windows 11, version 24H2. Restore points that exceed this period will not be available for users.
To create a restore point, users should navigate to the “Create a restore point” option via the Start menu, ensuring that their hard drive partitions are protected before configuring the settings. The importance of regularly creating these restore points is now clear given the confirmed timeline of deletion.
Additionally, features like Recall, which utilizes artificial intelligence, are being promoted as motivators for users to adopt Windows 11. This tool captures information about recent activities, aiding users in locating previously shared files quickly.
As Microsoft rolls out these changes, understanding the implications on data management and protection takes priority for all Windows users.
