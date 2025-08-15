Microsoft Enhances Xbox PC App for Arm-Based Windows 11 PCs

Redmond, WA – Microsoft announced today it is rolling out an update for Arm®-based Windows 11 PCs, enhancing the Xbox PC app experience. This update adds support for game downloads and local play, allowing users to play a broader range of titles directly on their devices.

Insiders can now access games from the Xbox PC app catalog, including options available via the PC Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions. ‘Windows and Xbox are working closely together to ensure compatibility across the catalog, and we’re developing new features that will enable more games to be played on Arm®-based Windows 11 PCs in the coming months,’ the company stated in a blog post.

This update, designated as version 2508.1001.27.0 and higher, is initially available only to Windows Insiders enrolled in the PC Gaming Preview, which can be accessed through the Xbox Insider Hub. Users not enrolled can do so by downloading the Hub from the Microsoft Store, logging in, and opting into ‘PC Gaming’ under the Previews tab.

Microsoft emphasized that the rollout will happen gradually, meaning not all users will receive the update at the same time. The company encourages feedback through the app’s settings under the ‘Feedback’ option. This update marks a significant step toward enhancing the gaming capabilities of Arm-based Windows 11 devices.