Tech
Microsoft Enhances Xbox PC App for Arm-Based Windows 11 PCs
Redmond, WA – Microsoft announced today it is rolling out an update for Arm®-based Windows 11 PCs, enhancing the Xbox PC app experience. This update adds support for game downloads and local play, allowing users to play a broader range of titles directly on their devices.
Insiders can now access games from the Xbox PC app catalog, including options available via the PC Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions. ‘Windows and Xbox are working closely together to ensure compatibility across the catalog, and we’re developing new features that will enable more games to be played on Arm®-based Windows 11 PCs in the coming months,’ the company stated in a blog post.
This update, designated as version 2508.1001.27.0 and higher, is initially available only to Windows Insiders enrolled in the PC Gaming Preview, which can be accessed through the Xbox Insider Hub. Users not enrolled can do so by downloading the Hub from the Microsoft Store, logging in, and opting into ‘PC Gaming’ under the Previews tab.
Microsoft emphasized that the rollout will happen gradually, meaning not all users will receive the update at the same time. The company encourages feedback through the app’s settings under the ‘Feedback’ option. This update marks a significant step toward enhancing the gaming capabilities of Arm-based Windows 11 devices.
Recent Posts
- Girona FC Faces Rayo Vallecano in Hot Season Opener
- Martina Navratilova Criticizes Trump Over National Guard Deployment
- Fire Breaks Out on Upper East Side, Crews Respond Securely
- Hank Winchester Addresses Investigation Findings and Community Support
- UFC 319 Brings Epic Showdown to Chicago This Weekend
- Adidas Unveils All-Black Nebraska Uniforms for 2025 Season
- NCAA Issues Severe Penalties to Michigan Football for Scouting Violations
- Exciting Matchup Features Top Tennis Players in Action
- Cardi B Releases New Single ‘Imaginary Playerz’ Ahead of Upcoming Album
- Chicago Air and Water Show Set for August 16-17, 2025
- Cincinnati Open Quarterfinals Set: Who Will Advance to Semis?
- Debra Tice Reveals New Details in Austin Tice Case at Press Event
- Steal A Brainrot Codes Update Arrives for Fortnite and Roblox Players
- Zach Top’s Gender Reveal Surprise Steals the Show at West Virginia State Fair
- Airbnb CEO Warns Against Overestimating AI Agents as New Google
- Pitt Panthers Schedule Two Future Football Games Against MAC Opponents
- NCAA Set to Announce Findings in Michigan Sign-Stealing Scandal
- AI Disruption Forces Downgrade of Salesforce Amid Market Shift
- New Sports Puzzle Launches, Offers Hints for Players
- Mets Host Braves in Key MLB Clash on Thursday Night