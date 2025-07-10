Tech
Microsoft Outlook Faces Global Outage, Users Left Frustrated
New Delhi, India — Microsoft Outlook, the popular email and calendar service, is experiencing a significant outage affecting users worldwide. As of July 10, 2025, many people have reported that Outlook is currently inaccessible, displaying a “Something went wrong” error message when attempting to log in.
The company confirmed the issue via its official Microsoft 365 Status account on social media platform X, previously known as Twitter. Microsoft is actively investigating the situation and is working on deploying a fix.
According to Downdetector, hundreds of users across different countries have expressed their frustrations about the outage. Complaints have surfaced about users not being able to access their mailboxes on the Outlook website as well as through mobile and desktop applications.
In addition to this, Microsoft has acknowledged the service disruption on its Service Health page, stating users are “unable to access their mailbox using any connection methods.” Other Microsoft 365 services, such as OneDrive and Teams, appear to be functioning normally.
Users have taken to X to voice their concerns, with many seeking updates on when service will resume. One user tweeted, “I can’t access my emails. Do you have an ETA for the resolution?” while another expressed, “I am getting an error — too many requests.” This downtrodden sentiment resonates with many others going without email access, which is crucial for their work and personal communications.
This outage follows a prior incident earlier today where users faced issues with Microsoft Teams, although that problem has since been resolved. The Outlook outage began at 10:20 PM UTC, or 3:50 AM IST, and has now lasted for several hours, making it one of the longest outages for Outlook in recent years.
As users continue to experience trouble logging into Outlook, the company is working diligently to rectify the situation. Those affected are left waiting for updates from the tech giant.
Recent Posts
- General Managers Share Wild Trade Deadline Stories
- Microsoft Outlook Faces Global Outage, Users Left Frustrated
- Mid-Stakes Championship Kicks Off at 2025 WSOP in Las Vegas
- Illinois Residents to Receive Surprise Checks This Summer
- SSC GD 2025 Scorecard Download Deadline Approaches
- Hard-Hat Tours Ignite Interest at Westbend Residences in Toronto
- Explosion in Herriman Causes Damage, Injuries, and Evacuations
- Wordle #1482: Mastering the Game with Clues for July 10
- Strong Storms Expected Tonight in Omaha Area
- Golf Betting Predictions for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open
- Erie Insurance CEO Discusses Cyber Incident and Company Resilience
- PlayStation Plus Adds Cyberpunk 2077 and Twisted Metal Classics for July 2025
- María Gabriela de Faría: A Venezuelan Star Shines in Hollywood
- Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches Recalled Over Mislabeling Risk
- Will Smith Celebrates Jaden’s 27th Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute
- New ‘Night at the Museum’ Movie is in Development
- Andy Samberg Remembers Late Co-Star Andre Braugher with Heartfelt Tribute
- Six Teams Vie for MSI 2025 Title as Viewer Numbers Decline
- 2025 Daytime Emmy Nominees Unveiled Ahead of Ceremony in Pasadena
- Salma Hayek Pinault Shines on 2025 SI Swimsuit Cover