Microsoft Outlook Faces Global Outage, Users Left Frustrated

New Delhi, India — Microsoft Outlook, the popular email and calendar service, is experiencing a significant outage affecting users worldwide. As of July 10, 2025, many people have reported that Outlook is currently inaccessible, displaying a “Something went wrong” error message when attempting to log in.

The company confirmed the issue via its official Microsoft 365 Status account on social media platform X, previously known as Twitter. Microsoft is actively investigating the situation and is working on deploying a fix.

According to Downdetector, hundreds of users across different countries have expressed their frustrations about the outage. Complaints have surfaced about users not being able to access their mailboxes on the Outlook website as well as through mobile and desktop applications.

In addition to this, Microsoft has acknowledged the service disruption on its Service Health page, stating users are “unable to access their mailbox using any connection methods.” Other Microsoft 365 services, such as OneDrive and Teams, appear to be functioning normally.

Users have taken to X to voice their concerns, with many seeking updates on when service will resume. One user tweeted, “I can’t access my emails. Do you have an ETA for the resolution?” while another expressed, “I am getting an error — too many requests.” This downtrodden sentiment resonates with many others going without email access, which is crucial for their work and personal communications.

This outage follows a prior incident earlier today where users faced issues with Microsoft Teams, although that problem has since been resolved. The Outlook outage began at 10:20 PM UTC, or 3:50 AM IST, and has now lasted for several hours, making it one of the longest outages for Outlook in recent years.

As users continue to experience trouble logging into Outlook, the company is working diligently to rectify the situation. Those affected are left waiting for updates from the tech giant.