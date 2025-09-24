Business
Microsoft Raises Xbox Prices Amid Economic Challenges
REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft announced on September 19 that it will increase the prices of its Xbox gaming consoles in the U.S. for the second time this year. These changes, effective October 3, come as the company’s video game division faces challenges from tariffs, competition, and consumer spending uncertainties.
The one-terabyte Xbox Series S will retail for about $450, while the high-end Series X will be priced near $650. The special edition two-terabyte Galaxy Black Series X will sell for almost $800. This follows a price increase in May which saw similar hikes in various markets like Europe and Australia, initially driven by U.S. tariffs on imports from countries such as China.
Joost van Dreunen, a professor at NYU Stern School of Business, noted, “This price increase is less about opportunism and more about tariff raises and rising supply chain costs.” With these adjustments, the Xbox Series X has experienced a total price jump of $150 within just six months, which may force gamers to reconsider their budgets, particularly amid higher inflation.
The competing PlayStation line from Sony also saw a price hike last month, with the PlayStation 5 increasing approximately $50. The most expensive PS5 Pro now sells for $749.99.
Microsoft clarified that prices for controllers, headsets, and consoles in other international markets will remain unchanged. The company had anticipated consoles would be a key growth driver for the video game industry in 2025, especially with the launch of highly anticipated titles like Grand Theft Auto VI and Nintendo’s Switch 2. However, ongoing delays in game releases and increasing prices have created a challenging outlook for the industry.
Recent Posts
- Dodgers Face Giants in Last Home Game of Regular Season
- Schwarzenegger Stars in Ad Opposing California’s Proposition 50
- Cubs’ Playoff Hopes Hinge on Key Players Amid Late-Season Struggles
- DOJ Withdraws Inquiry into FBI Agent Amid Alex Jones Controversy
- Mets Extend Wild-Card Lead with Victory Over Rivals
- Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Bride’ Trailer Unleashes Dark Frankenstein Adaptation
- Tom Holland Suffers Mild Concussion, Pauses Filming Spider-Man Movie
- Steve Hilton Advocates Major Tax Cuts in California Gubernatorial Campaign
- Chip Black Returns to Investigate Conspiracy in The Morning Show
- Alec Bohm Shines as Phillies Eye Playoff Push
- Marvel Zombies: A Gruesome Journey of Survival in a Post-Apocalyptic MCU
- CSD Xelajú MC Faces Sporting San Miguelito in Concacaf Quarterfinals
- Monterrey Faces Toluca with Ex-Coach Antonio Mohamed on Wednesday
- Love Island Games Season 2: Who Got Dumped This Week?
- León Dominates Santos with 5-0 Victory in Women’s League
- NBA Star D’Angelo Russell Engaged to Laura Ivaniukas
- New Golden Bachelor Mel Owens Set to Shine in Season 2
- Calls for War Crimes Charges Against Albania’s Chief Rabbi Yoel Kaplan
- Jessica Sanchez Delivers Powerful Performance on AGT Finale
- Guardians vs. Tigers Game Delayed by Rain at Progressive Field