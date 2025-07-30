Business
Microsoft Reports Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Shares Surge 6%
REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft Corp. shares jumped 6% in extended trading on Wednesday following an announcement of better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter.
The company reported that its revenue grew by 18% year over year in the fourth quarter, which concluded on June 30. The revenue came in at $29.88 billion for its Intelligent Cloud unit, which includes Azure, surpassing StreetAccount’s consensus of $28.92 billion.
For the first time, Microsoft detailed the scale of its Azure business, disclosing that revenue from Azure and other cloud services exceeded $75 billion for the fiscal year 2025, marking a 34% increase.
Last week, Alphabet announced an increase in its 2025 capital spending forecast by $10 billion to $85 billion. During the quarter, Microsoft also celebrated its 50th anniversary, laid off more than 1,000 employees, and introduced a new tool to help with coding tasks through its Copilot assistant.
Additonally, the company stated that LinkedIn chief Ryan Roslansky will now oversee Office productivity applications.
As of Wednesday’s close, Microsoft shares were up 21% this year, while the S&P 500 index had seen an increase of about 8%. Microsoft executives will discuss these results with analysts on a conference call scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET.
Recent Posts
- Trump Implements New Tariffs as Deadline Approaches
- Project Runway Season 21 Returns with Exciting New Designers and Mentor Christian Siriano
- fuboTV Stock Surges Following Analyst’s Bullish Outlook
- MLB Trade Deadline Sees Major Moves and Surprising Decisions
- Holger Rune Advances at Canadian Open Despite Previous Struggles
- Zverev Claims Victory in Toronto After Month-Long Hiatus
- Eagles Training Camp: Hot Practices and Rising Stars
- Teen Tennis Star Victoria Mboko Shines at National Bank Open
- YouTube Surpasses ITV as UK’s Second Most-Watched Service
- Monterrey Faces Cincinnati in Leagues Cup Opener Tonight
- Superman Soars Past $300 Million at Domestic Box Office
- Limerick’s International Rugby Experience Faces Uncertain Future
- Major League Baseball Set for Historic Game at Bristol Motor Speedway
- West Indies, Pakistan Gear Up for T20I Series Amid Concerns
- Increasing Police Chases Prompt Defensive Driving Training in Bell County
- Charlotte FC Hosts FC Juárez for Leagues Cup Opener
- Commanders’ Rookie Bill Shines in Training Camp with Impressive Runs
- Media Matters Faces Lawsuits and Declining Morale Amid Legal Challenges
- Chivas Eyes Redemption in Leagues Cup 2025 After Last Year’s Exit
- Reds Host Braves in Crucial Series Opener at Great American Ball Park