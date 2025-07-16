Microsoft Reveals Xbox Game Pass July 2025 Lineup

REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft announced the second wave of titles for Xbox Game Pass on July 15, 2025. The lineup includes several major releases along with returning favorites for players on cloud, console, and PC.

Starting with a hotly anticipated return, “High on Life” is back on the service for Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, and Game Pass Standard. It became available again today after a brief hiatus.

Next up, players can look forward to “RoboCop: Rogue City,” launching on July 17 for both cloud and Xbox Series X/S players. This action-packed shooter promises players an opportunity to immerse themselves in high-stakes crime-fighting as the iconic character.

On the same day, indie title “My Friendly Neighborhood” will also hit the service, expanding the variety of gaming experiences available. The following day, “Back to the Dawn” will join the lineup.

As July progresses, several new games will be added, including “Abiotic Factor” on July 22 and “Wheel World” on July 23. Both titles will be accessible to Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers.

The month’s highlight may be the launch of “Wuchang: Fallen Feathers,” a Souls-like RPG set in a reimagined ancient China, which arrives on July 24. Following this will be the eagerly awaited sequel, “Grounded 2,” launching in Game Preview on July 29.

In addition, Microsoft confirmed that “Farming Simulator 25” will be available on August 1, adding a farming experience to the diverse lineup. However, the announcement comes with a reminder that several titles will leave the platform on July 31. Subscribers can take advantage of a 20% discount to purchase the games before their removal.

For more details on future releases, Xbox Game Pass subscribers await updates on the next month’s offerings. The excitement continues to build as Microsoft maintains a strong gaming service lineup.