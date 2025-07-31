MicroStrategy to Announce Q2 Results Amid Bitcoin Surge

Tysons Corner, Virginia – MicroStrategy is set to announce its second-quarter results on July 31, 2025. The company, the largest corporate owner of Bitcoin in the world, has seen its stock, MSTR, rally by 40% year-to-date and over 140% in the past year.

This surge is attributed to growing interest in Bitcoin and steady growth in the company’s software business. Wall Street analysts are optimistic about MSTR, projecting more than a 30% upside from current levels.

Analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will report earnings of $0.76 per share, an increase from $0.57 per share during the same period last year. The projected revenue for Q2 is $13.65 million, reflecting a 2% year-over-year growth.

Investors are particularly interested in management’s comments on the company’s Bitcoin strategy and any updates regarding its software business. Notably, one analyst, Dan Vitanza, raised his price target for MSTR stock to a Street-high of $680, up from $590. He maintains a Buy rating, indicating strong confidence in the stock’s performance.

Vitanza further speculated that Bitcoin could reach $155,000 by December, which could significantly boost MSTR stock, as its price often follows Bitcoin’s movements closely. The company is expected to continue acquiring more Bitcoin using funds raised through capital markets.

TipRanks currently gives MicroStrategy a Strong Buy rating based on 12 analyst evaluations, which includes 11 Buys, no Holds, and one Sell. The average price target for the stock is $541, suggesting a potential upside of 33.29%.