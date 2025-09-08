MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Spark S&P 500 Inclusion Speculation

McLean, Virginia — MicroStrategy, a prominent business intelligence firm led by executive chairman Michael Saylor, is generating buzz around its potential inclusion in the S&P 500 index. Recently, the company announced the acquisition of an additional 4,048 Bitcoins (BTC) for $449 million, which has brought its total Bitcoin holdings to 636,505 BTC valued at approximately $70 billion.

This aggressive strategy of Bitcoin accumulation, funded through common and perpetual preferred stock offerings, has sparked varied responses from investors. While some retail investors have expressed concerns about financial discipline and potential share dilution, analysts at Benchmark have defended MicroStrategy’s decision to relax its self-imposed constraints on equity issuance.

Mark Palmer, a Benchmark analyst, stated that the recent stock price decline of MicroStrategy (MSTR) was due to broader market trends rather than mismanagement. Palmer emphasized that loosening the multiple net asset value (mNAV) restrictions is a logical move, enabling the company to acquire more Bitcoin during market volatility. This approach aligns with MicroStrategy’s long-standing strategy of innovative financial management.

MicroStrategy’s market capitalization of $96.84 billion comfortably exceeds the S&P 500’s minimum inclusion threshold of $22.7 billion, making it a strong candidate for the index. However, the committee may raise concerns over the company’s earnings, which are primarily tied to the fluctuating value of Bitcoin. Analyst Josh Mandell believes that the company’s addition to the index is already confirmed, pending official announcement.

If included, analysts predict a significant boost for MicroStrategy’s stock, mirroring the impacts seen with the additions of Coinbase and Block to the index. Benchmark analysts have issued a ‘buy’ rating for MicroStrategy, setting a price target of $705, more than double its current value.

This potential inclusion reflects a shifting perspective on cryptocurrency within traditional financial markets. As MicroStrategy navigates this evolving landscape, its role may further bridge the gap between crypto assets and mainstream finance, presenting new investment opportunities amid ongoing economic uncertainties.