Sports
Mictlán Hosts Municipal in Key Apertura Match-Up
JUTIAPA, Guatemala – Deportivo Mictlán is set to host Municipal in an important match of the Apertura 2025 tournament on Sunday, August 31, 2025. The game will kick off at 6:00 PM local time at the Estadio La Asunción.
With both teams eager for victory, Mictlán looks to strengthen its home advantage while Municipal aims to maintain its unbeaten streak after six rounds of play.
Municipal currently sits third in the standings, having collected 12 points. Their strong performance places them as serious title contenders, with a history of competitive edge in Guatemalan football.
The Apertura 2025 tournament has attracted attention across the nation, with six fixtures scheduled for the weekend of August 30 and 31. Other notable matches include Malacateco taking on Achuapa at the Estadio Santa Lucía on Saturday.
Currently, the table after six matches shows Mixco leading with 13 points, followed closely by Antigua GFC and Municipal both with 12 points. Each game this weekend promises to be thrilling, as teams vie for crucial points.
“We are ready for this challenge,” said a Mictlán player in a recent interview. “Playing at home gives us an extra motivation to fight for every ball.”
As the teams prepare, fans are eager for what could be a decisive match in their quest for the championship title.
