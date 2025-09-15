Mid-South Faces Heat Wave Through Week, Rain Chances Remain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Monday’s forecast for the Mid-South predicts hot and partly sunny conditions, accompanied by a chance of scattered showers and storms. The ongoing heat wave is expected to last through Thursday.

The weather today includes a sunrise at 6:43 a.m. CT. Temperatures are set to soar into the low 90s. Winds will be from the west at 5 to 10 mph. The record high temperature for today is 98 degrees, which was reached in 2016.

On Tuesday, the temperatures will rise further, with highs in the mid-90s. A record high for the day is 102 degrees, recorded in 1980. Wednesday is expected to be sunny and hot, also with highs in the mid-90s; the day holds a record high of 99 degrees from 2019.

Thursday will remain mostly sunny, with similar temperatures again in the mid-90s, matching the record high temperatures set previously. By Friday, temperatures are anticipated to cool slightly, reaching the upper 80s, with a chance of showers.

Saturday will likely feature partly sunny skies and continued hot conditions, with highs still expected in the upper 80s. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and be cautious during this heat wave.

To receive timely alerts on breaking news and weather updates, download the FOX13 Memphis app.