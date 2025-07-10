Mid-Stakes Championship Kicks Off at 2025 WSOP in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV – The 2025 World Series of Poker (WSOP) is buzzing as the $3,000 Mid-Stakes Championship No-Limit Hold’em officially kicked off today at 2 p.m. local time at the Horseshoe and Paris casinos. The event has drawn a hefty field of 1,158 entries with a massive prize pool of $3,153,270.

This four-day tournament features two opening flights. Today marks the start of Flight A, while Flight B is set for tomorrow, July 10. Each player begins with 40,000 in chips and will attempt to outlast their opponents over 60-minute levels. Players also have the opportunity for one reentry per flight, with late registration extending until the start of Level 12 on Day 2, approximately at 2:15 p.m.

Last year’s champion, Clement Richez, is a notable figure in this event after winning the championship with a first-place prize of $1,041,989. Richez expressed his emotions after winning, saying, “I didn’t think this would give me so many emotions. I was on the verge of crying during the winner’s photo.”

During today’s opening rounds, 539 players remain after the day’s initial play, with an average chip stack sitting at approximately 85,937. Organizers expect a thrilling competition as Day 2 looms on July 11, set to combine the survivors from both opening flights to continue the tournament.

The excitement doesn’t end there; PokerNews continues to provide live coverage from every bracelet event, ensuring fans stay informed on the action. With such a sizable player pool and high stakes involved, the Mid-Stakes Championship promises an exhilarating atmosphere for players and spectators alike.