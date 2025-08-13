Midday Stock Movements: Paramount Soars, Cava Plummets

New York, NY – Several companies experienced significant stock price changes during midday trading on Wednesday as investors reacted to earnings reports and market news.

Paramount made headlines with a dramatic stock surge, climbing more than 31%, positioning it for its best trading day ever. The reasons behind this rapid increase remain unclear.

H & R Block, the tax preparation firm, reported its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings at $2.27 per share, compared to $1.89 per share from the same quarter last year. Revenue rose to $1.11 billion, exceeding last year’s $1.06 billion, but investors were disappointed, leading to a 4% drop in stock value.

Hillenbrand saw its shares rise over 13% after Bloomberg reported that the plastics manufacturer may explore strategic options, including a potential sale.

Capri Holdings‘ stock jumped more than 8% following an upgrade from JPMorgan to overweight, with the firm forecasting a “path of multi-year sequential revenue.”

Conversely, grocery stocks dipped after Amazon unveiled its plans to expand same-day delivery for fresh food. Kroger’s stock fell over 4%, while Albertsons dropped more than 1%.

Fast-casual restaurant chain Cava’s shares fell significantly by 15% as revenue for the second quarter reached $280.6 million, falling short of the consensus forecast of $285.6 million. Despite earning 16 cents per share, which outperformed the expected 13 cents, lowered forecasts added to investor concerns.

CoreWeave, specializing in artificial intelligence infrastructure, faced an 18% decline in stock price despite surpassing revenue expectations. CFO Nitin Agrawal explained on an earnings call that growth remains hindered by supply constraints.

Circle, the stablecoin issuer, saw a 4% drop after announcing plans to offer 10 million Class A shares to the public, two million of which will come from the company.

Brinker International, the parent company of Chili's, saw a modest increase of 3.1%, reporting better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter at $2.49 per share on $1.43 billion in revenue, slightly above analyst forecasts.

Hanesbrands shares surged 4.7% on news of a $4.4 billion acquisition deal by Gildan Activewear, first reported by the Financial Times.

V2X, a defense stock, rose 8% after Bank of America upgraded its status to buy, projecting sustainable growth.

SailPoint experienced an 8% gain as JPMorgan raised its rating to overweight, advising investors to consider buying on a dip.

In stark contrast, KinderCare Learning Companies shares fell by 20% after its second-quarter results fell short of expectations, posting only 22 cents per share against the anticipated 26 cents with revenue of $700.1 million compared to the expected $705.7 million. Following this performance, Barclays downgraded the stock.