Midge Purce to Make History on ManningCast This Monday

NEW YORK, NY — Midge Purce, a prominent figure in women’s soccer, will make history by becoming the first professional footballer, male or female, to appear on ESPN’s ManningCast on Monday, Dec. 1. Purce expressed her excitement, saying, “I’m definitely honored and flattered, for sure. I think it’s going to be really fun… to do it with Peyton will be just another blessing.”

Hosted by NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning, ManningCast offers a unique blend of traditional play-by-play and a talk-show format. Now in its fifth season, the show has featured many celebrity guests, including top athletes and media personalities.

A spokesperson for Gotham FC, Purce’s club, commented, “We’re excited to see a Gotham FC crossover on the ManningCast to celebrate our team’s second NWSL championship in three years. Midge will fit in perfectly with the crew after adding another trophy to her shelf. This is a great opportunity for the world to learn more about our club and see the exciting personalities behind it.”

During Monday’s broadcast, Purce will join the Manning brothers as they cover the matchup between the New York Giants and New England Patriots. Although Purce is a Washington Commanders fan, she looks forward to discussing both types of football. She noted, “I’m still just recovering from the crazy year that we’ve had… But I’ve always said that the best type of offseason is the one coming from a championship. You just rest and sleep a lot better.”

The ManningCast featuring Purce will air live on ESPN2 starting at 8 p.m. Eastern.