News
Midland Power Outage Planned for Upgrade Work
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) – Consumers Energy is set to upgrade high-voltage distribution equipment in Midland, causing a temporary power outage overnight on July 12.
The work will take place south of U.S. 10 and east of Saginaw Road, affecting approximately 2,000 homes and businesses.
Power will be interrupted from 11 p.m. on July 12 until no later than 7 a.m. on July 13. If weather conditions do not permit the work on July 12, it will be rescheduled for July 19 during the same hours.
This project is part of Consumers Energy’s Reliability Roadmap, aimed at minimizing power outages across Michigan. Chris Laird, vice president of electric distribution, stated, “At Consumers Energy, we are dedicated to enhancing the resilience and efficiency of our electric grid. This HVD equipment maintenance work will ensure that our high-voltage distribution systems are in optimal condition.”
Consumers Energy has already mailed postcards to all affected customers to inform them of the upcoming work. Customers with questions or concerns can reach the company at 1-800-477-5050.
