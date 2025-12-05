News
Midstate Schools Adjust Plans Ahead of Wintry Weather This Week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Several school districts in the Midstate are adjusting their schedules this week as cold weather moves in. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday evening into Friday morning as a wintry mix is expected in the area.
On Tuesday, the weather concerns prompted some districts to announce delays. In Kentucky, road conditions forced officials to keep students at home. All campuses in Kentucky will also be closed due to dangerous driving conditions. The situation is considered hazardous for students and staff.
The weather forecast indicates that mixed precipitation will begin in the Midstate early Monday evening and continue throughout the night. As temperatures drop, Nashville could see slick conditions on bridges and overpasses, affecting the morning commute.
Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches of sleet or snow are predicted along the Tennessee/Kentucky border, raising concerns about slippery spots on roadways. Parents and guardians are advised to check local news sources for the latest updates on closures and delays.
This is a developing story as weather conditions continue to change rapidly.
