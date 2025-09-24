Midtjylland Defeats Sturm Graz in Europa League Match

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Midtjylland secured a convincing 2-0 victory against Sturm Graz in the Europa League on Wednesday evening at Estadio La Cartuja. Ousmane Diao’s 88th-minute header sealed the win after an earlier unexpected own goal by Sturm Graz goalkeeper Oliver Christensen.

The match began with high anticipation as both teams aimed to kick off their campaigns effectively. Midtjylland took the lead in the seventh minute when an inswinging corner resulted in an error from Christensen, who misjudged the ball and inadvertently pushed it into his own net.

Despite a spirited effort from Sturm Graz, they could not find the equalizer as Midtjylland’s defense held firm throughout the game. The other notable match of the evening saw PAOK and Maccabi Tel Aviv end in a goalless draw.

This game marked the beginning of a critical phase in the Europa League for all participating teams. Brendan Rodgers, Celtic‘s manager, made significant changes in his line-up following their recent League Cup victory over Partick, shifting focus to the Euro competition.

In the stands, Celtic fans were optimistic as their team faced Red Star Belgrade later during the game week. The atmosphere was electric as supporters anticipated memorable performances from their squads.

Following Diao’s late goal, Midtjylland’s coach expressed satisfaction with the team’s resilience and determination to capitalize on their home advantage. The win puts them in a strong position as the tournament progresses, while Sturm Graz will look to regroup for their next match.