Midweek Weather Changes Bring Storms and Cooler Temperatures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Southern Wisconsin expects calm weather conditions this Sunday evening, with clear skies and light winds. However, overnight fog will be a concern, particularly in low-lying areas near Madison and the Kettle Moraine, where drivers should anticipate reduced visibility.

Labor Day Monday will start with fog but quickly transition to mostly sunny skies, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s. Light winds will keep a peaceful finish to the holiday weekend. Following Monday night, more patchy fog may develop in similar areas, but dry conditions are forecasted.

On Tuesday, temperatures will warm slightly, approaching 80 degrees with continued sunny skies. This will be the calmest day of the week before a significant change arrives midweek. A strong cold front is expected to push in from the northwest late Tuesday or early Wednesday, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the region.

Though rain amounts may not be extreme, the system’s energy is likely to generate thunderstorms as it traverses the area. The timing remains uncertain, but confidence is high that Wednesday will be eventful in terms of weather changes.

After the front passes, a notable drop in temperatures is anticipated, with highs on Thursday and Friday only in the 50s and low 60s. Morning lows could even be in the 40s in cooler valleys, signaling a more autumn-like feel.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures should gradually rise again, approaching 70 degrees by Saturday and Sunday. As the area transitions from a warm start to a potentially stormy, much cooler midweek, residents are urged to stay alert for weather updates.