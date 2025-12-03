Midwest Winter Storm Delivers First Major Snow of Season

Columbus, Ohio – A fast-moving winter storm blanketed parts of the Midwest and Northeast with several inches of snow early Tuesday morning, December 2, 2025. This marked the first widespread snowfall of the season for many areas.

While cities like Philadelphia, New York, and Boston experienced little snow, the Interior Northeast and most of New England saw significant totals. Reports indicate that areas in these regions received between 6 to 12 inches.

The storm is particularly impacting interior New England, where heavy snow continues to fall. Forecasts predict another couple of inches could accumulate before the storm moves out of the area.

According to CNN Weather, Boston Logan International Airport was placed under a ground stop until 9:15 p.m. ET due to strong winds connected to the ongoing storms. This ground stop may be extended if conditions do not improve.

In terms of snowfall totals, some locations near Phoenicia, New York, reported about one foot. Parts of northeastern Pennsylvania, upstate New York, western Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire also experienced significant accumulations, with many reporting 6 to 9 inches.

As night falls, additional snow is expected in New England, which could push some totals closer to a foot. The storm’s aftermath is also expected to bring colder temperatures across the region.

Timelapse videos from New York’s Mesonet weather observation system illustrated the storm’s progression throughout Tuesday, capturing snowfall in places like Otisville and Voorheesville.