Miguel Angel Jiménez Shares Lead at Kaulig Companies Championship

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Miguel Angel Jiménez shot a 4-under 66 on Saturday and shares the lead with Steven Alker in the Kaulig Companies Championship, the third major of the year on the PGA TOUR Champions.

Jiménez, aiming for his fourth victory this year, showcased his skills at Firestone South, especially during a five-hole stretch in the middle of the round where he scored 4 under. He made birdies on holes 7, 8, 10, and 11 before dropping a stroke on the par-3 12th hole. The 61-year-old from Spain then parred the last six holes to finish the day tied for first.

Alker, who had also been tied for the second-round lead, finished with a 67, bringing his total to 8-under 202, leveling him with Jiménez. Alker has claimed nine titles on the PGA TOUR Champions and previously won the Cologuard Classic in March.

Michael Wright and Freddie Jacobson finished tied for third at 6 under, each contributing scores of 66 and 67, respectively. Richard Green followed closely, finishing at 5 under after carding a 67 for the day.

The tournament winner will secure a spot in THE PLAYERS Championship, set to take place at TPC Sawgrass in 2026. The Firestone South course, known for hosting prestigious events like the World Series of Golf, also serves as a key challenge as players prepare for the upcoming U.S. Senior Open.

Angel Cabrera, who has already celebrated two major wins this year, was 2 over par after a 73.