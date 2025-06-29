Miguel Jimenez Battles Through Weather at U.S. Senior Open

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Miguel Angel Jimenez, known for his unique style and charisma, continued to draw attention at the U.S. Senior Open on Saturday. As the tournament progressed at The Broadmoor, Jimenez displayed both skill and flair amid challenging weather conditions including wind and rain.

After the third round, Jimenez, 61, shot a 68, leaving him tied for sixth place at 3-under par. He is in pursuit of his fourth major title. Despite some frustrations on the course, including a pair of bogeys on the final two holes, Jimenez maintained a positive attitude. “I played some really good holes, then I played some holes where that’s not me, you know?” he said. “Today I had a few birdies, but way too many bogeys. Way too many.”

During the round, Jimenez showcased his trademark habit of smoking cigars as he prepared for shots, including on the par-4 13th hole where he made a birdie. His performance featured five birdies and an eagle on the third hole, demonstrating a mix of highs and lows.

The Broadmoor course proved to be a tough challenge for Jimenez and fellow competitors with its steep slopes and fast greens. “The golf course bit back with wind and rain,” Jimenez noted, reflecting on the natural elements that contributed to the difficulty of play.

Jimenez, often referred to as ‘The Mechanic’ for his methodical approach to golf, embraced his distinct flair, which includes a vibrant personality and trademark ponytail. He has been enjoying success this season, already securing four tournament victories and a spot in The Players Championship for 2026.

As Jimenez looks to improve his standing heading into the final round, he acknowledged the challenge of chasing down the leaders, who include Mark Hensby, Stewart Cink, and Padraig Harrington at 8-under par. “I had the ball in play and some short putts. Then I couldn’t do anything on 18. I felt good (after last week). But I was tired,” he said.

Jimenez remains upbeat despite the challenges, saying, “Many years ago, I started doing it. Why? It has worked for me.” His charisma and competitive spirit make him one of the most captivating figures in senior golf.