Entertainment
Mika Amonsen Cast as Sean Reagan in Blue Bloods Spinoff Boston Blue
NEW YORK, NY — CBS has announced that Mika Amonsen will join the cast of its upcoming drama series, Boston Blue, as Sean Reagan, the youngest son of Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg. This casting change comes as the character Sean takes a new direction following the long-running series, Blue Bloods, which featured Andrew Terraciano in the role for 14 seasons.
According to sources, Sean’s character relocates to Boston, where he begins a new chapter as a patrolman with the Boston Police Department. The move aims to help Sean carve out his own identity while still embracing his family’s legacy in law enforcement.
Wahlberg will reprise his role as NYPD Detective Danny Reagan, who transitions to a role with the Boston PD. In this new setting, Danny is partnered with Detective Lena Silver, portrayed by Sonequa Martin-Green, adding another layer to the storyline.
Amonsen’s character Sean is determined to uphold his family’s tradition in law enforcement on his own terms. This allows for a deeper reconnection between father and son as their paths cross in Boston. This storyline aims to explore Sean’s journey and the motivations behind his decision to become a police officer.
Throughout the Blue Bloods series, Danny’s sons, Jack and Sean, were portrayed by Tony and Andrew Terraciano, respectively. Sean’s character showed growth over the seasons, deliberating various career options, including becoming a firefighter, before choosing law enforcement.
The Boston Blue series will also feature other cast members, including Maggie Lawson, Gloria Reuben, and Ernie Hudson. Production recently began for a premiere scheduled this fall during the Blue Bloods Friday night time slot at 10 PM.
Amonsen is no stranger to the screen; he previously appeared in the Prime Video series Reacher and Eli Roth’s horror film Thanksgiving. He will also be seen in an upcoming project by Corin Hardy, titled Whistle.
The synergy between Boston Blue and Blue Bloods aims to engage fans of the original series while introducing new perspectives and storylines to explore.
