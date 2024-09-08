Mika Stojsavljevic Wins US Open Junior Title at Age 15

15-year-old Mika Stojsavljevic has made history by becoming the first British player in 15 years to win the US Open junior title.

The talented athlete showcased her skills with a strong performance against Japan’s junior world No.10, Wakana Sonobe, winning the final with a score of 6-4, 6-4. Stojsavljevic’s dominant serve was a key factor, as she won an impressive 91% of points on her first serve.

This victory marks a significant achievement for Stojsavljevic and places her alongside Heather Watson, who was the last British girl to win this prestigious title in 2009. Moreover, she is now the youngest player to receive this honor at Flushing Meadows since Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in 2006.

In her comments following the match, Stojsavljevic expressed her disbelief, stating, “I think I’m still in a little bit of shock. I haven’t had much time to process it yet.”

At just 15 years old, Stojsavljevic has already made a name for herself in the tennis world, having also reached the girls’ doubles final at Wimbledon with compatriot Mimi Xu earlier this year.

Despite the grand achievement, Stojsavljevic is set to return to her normal routine, preparing to head back to school shortly after her victory. She attends a school associated with the LTA National Academy and is currently studying for her GCSEs.