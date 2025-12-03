Sports
Mikal Bridges Shines in Knicks’ Defensive Win Over Raptors
New York, NY — Mikal Bridges delivered a strong defensive performance as the New York Knicks secured a victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night. Bridges primarily guarded Raptors star Brandon Ingram, limiting him to just 14 points on 4-for-11 shooting.
Bridges, despite his modesty about his performance, was praised by teammate Miles McBride. “You did great,” McBride said, highlighting Bridges’ impact on the game. Ingram’s struggles contributed to the Raptors’ overall team performance, as he recorded more turnovers than field goals.
Coach Mike Brown noted the difficulty of containing a player like Ingram, stating, “For us, we always talk about, it’s five guys guarding the basketball. Mikal was at the point of attack against Ingram, and he did a hell of a job.” Ingram entered the game averaging a team-high 21.9 points but fell short against Bridges’ tenacity.
With OG Anunoby, the Knicks’ regular top defender, sidelined, Bridges took on the primary defensive assignment against Ingram. While his results in the role have fluctuated this season, recently he has shown consistency. Over the Knicks’ current four-game winning streak, Bridges has recorded nine steals and six blocks.
“Just trying to do whatever to help my team win,” Bridges said after the game. “Just trying to be in the shifts, trying to make a play on the ball, try to help my teammates out.” His defensive skills have been instrumental in the Knicks’ overall improvement on that side of the court.
The Knicks held the Raptors to just 94 points, demonstrating their growing defensive strength. Brown expressed pride in the team’s performance, saying, “You’re not going to do this to the Raptors night in and night out. Our physicality without fouling while getting back in transition was huge for us.”
