Mikayla Blakes Leads Vanderbilt to 88-71 Victory Over Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Mikayla Blakes matched her season high with 35 points, leading the 12th-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores to an 88-71 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks in their Southeastern Conference opener on Thursday at Bud Walton Arena.

The Commodores improved to 14-0, marking the best start in the program’s history. They previously won 13 straight to start the 1992-93 and 1995-96 seasons. The Razorbacks dropped to 11-4, having lost their eighth consecutive conference opener.

“You can’t dig a hole against some of the top teams in the nation,” Arkansas coach Kelsi Musick said. “Vandy is one of the top teams in the nation. They’re a well-coached team, and Shea Ralph has really built her program up.”

Blakes, who averaged 23.9 points per game entering the matchup, opened with a strong performance, showing her range with difficult layups and timely 3-pointers. She went 13 for 26 from the field, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc, and was perfect at the free-throw line.

“She knows when to really speed up and get downhill,” Musick said. “But she also has patience and usually controls her pace. She’s a phenomenal player.”

Alongside Blakes, Vanderbilt’s Audrey Galvan contributed 14 points and Sacha Washington added 13 points and 13 rebounds to support the offense. The Commodores’ solid play forced 22 turnovers from Arkansas, contributing to 32 points off turnovers.

Arkansas had brief moments of momentum, leading 11-5 early on when Bonnie Deas made a layup. However, Vanderbilt quickly responded with a 12-0 run, taking control of the game for good.

Taleyah Jones was the standout for Arkansas, scoring 24 points, while Jenna Lawrence added 13 points and eight rebounds. Despite strong numbers, Arkansas struggled with ball control, often leading to Vanderbilt capitalizing on their mistakes.

“First of all, we need to shrink our turnovers,” Musick stated. “There were moments when we made a little run and then turned the ball over, which cost us.”

The Commodores maintained their lead, going ahead by as many as 26 points in the third quarter. Although Arkansas attempted to close the gap, Vanderbilt’s consistent scoring and defense proved too much for the Razorbacks.

Next, Vanderbilt will host No. 5 LSU on Sunday while Arkansas will visit Alabama in an effort to bounce back from this defeat.