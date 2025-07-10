Mike Brown Restructures Knicks Coaching Staff Ahead of New Season

New York, New York — Mike Brown is set to hire a new associate head coach for the New York Knicks, a move that will adjust the dynamics on the team’s bench. This decision comes after concerns about distractions and perceived conflicts of interest arising last season from having the star player’s father, Rick Brunson, as the top assistant coach.

Sources indicate that Rick Brunson will accept a lesser role, transitioning from lead assistant. “This is what’s best for the organization and the players,” a source said. The Knicks aim to give Brown more control over the team’s coaching strategies.

Meanwhile, potential candidate James Borrego will remain with the New Orleans Pelicans as their associate head coach. Borrego had been a finalist for the Knicks’ head coaching position before Brown was hired and was also considered for an assistant role. However, New Orleans denied the Knicks permission to interview him, viewing it as a lateral move.

Last season, Borrego’s coaching style emphasized fast-paced offense, significantly improving the Pelicans’ performance. His expertise was seen as beneficial for Brown, to help facilitate player development and potentially relieve pressure on Brunson.

With Borrego off the table, the Knicks are now exploring other options for Brown’s lead assistant position. The exact composition of Brown’s staff remains unclear, but expected changes reflect the organization’s desire to foster a sustainable, winning culture.

During a recent press conference, Brown expressed confidence in the team’s roster, which came close to securing a spot in the NBA Finals. “There’s a lot of work to be done. We have an outstanding roster,” he stated. Brown’s experience in handling high-stakes situations will be an asset as he steps into this critical role amidst high expectations.