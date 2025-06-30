Mike Brown Returns for Second Round of Knicks Interviews

New York, NY – Mike Brown is returning for a second round of interviews with the New York Knicks this week, following his dismissal from the Sacramento Kings last season. The 55-year-old veteran coach is one of four candidates formally interviewed by the Knicks for their vacant head coach position.

Alongside Brown, the Knicks have also considered Taylor Jenkins, Micah Nori, and James Borrego for the role. The team is looking for a new head coach after parting ways with Tom Thibodeau.

In addition to their coaching search, the Knicks are preparing for free agency. They are reportedly interested in Memphis shooting guard and Detroit point guard as potential targets. However, the Knicks face challenges due to their limited resources. Currently, they have a payroll of $196.3 million, which exceeds the salary cap limits.

If the Knicks exercise a $1.96 million option on one player and decline a $3.5 million option on another, they will maintain 10 players under contract. This situation leaves them with only the $5.7 million taxpayer mid-level exception and minimum-salary contracts to further build their roster.

Potential free agents linked to the Knicks include Cleveland guard, Phoenix guard, and former Orlando guard, alongside their own free agents who might return on minimum salaries. The Knicks’ search for new talent and their coaching situation has garnered significant attention in the basketball community.

The franchise is also exploring the possibility of hiring Dawn Staley, South Carolina‘s head coach, making headlines as she could be the first woman to lead an NBA team if hired. Staley has made a name for herself in women’s basketball, winning three NCAA championships with the Gamecocks.

With the Knicks facing multiple hurdles in their search for a new coach, including rejections from other teams to speak with their current coaches, the decision will carry weight for the franchise’s future.