Mike Elko Previews Texas A&M’s Season Opener Against UTSA

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko discussed the upcoming season opener against UTSA in a press conference on Monday.

The Aggies will face the Roadrunners on Saturday, and Elko shared his thoughts on the team’s preparation and expectations for the game.

“We’ve put in a lot of hard work this offseason, and the team is ready to show what they can do,” Elko said. “UTSA is a tough opponent, and we need to be fully prepared to compete from the first whistle to the last.”

Elko highlighted the importance of focusing on fundamentals and maintaining a strong defense as key to success against UTSA. He also praised the leadership demonstrated by the team’s veteran players during practice.

“Our seniors have stepped up this year, guiding the younger guys and setting the standard for what we expect on the field,” Elko stated.

The game against UTSA marks the beginning of the season for the Aggies, and Elko emphasized the need for fans to show their support.

“We’re counting on our fans to create an electric atmosphere at Kyle Field this weekend,” he said. “It makes a big difference for our players when they hear that support.”