Mike Evans Aims to Break Jerry Rice’s 1,000-Yard Record

TAMPA, Fla. — Wide receiver Mike Evans is on the brink of breaking a significant NFL record as the 2023 season approaches. Evans, who plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, aims to surpass the legendary Jerry Rice‘s record of 12 consecutive seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards.

This goal comes on the heels of Evans tying Rice’s record last season, notching 1,000 receiving yards for the 11th consecutive year, despite missing three games due to a hamstring injury. In an interview with ESPN, Evans expressed his determination to reach this milestone early in the upcoming season.

“Hopefully I can do it … early,” Evans said with a smile. He added that last season’s hamstring issue was one of the most challenging injuries he’s faced. But now, he has the opportunity to own the record, having received Rice’s blessing.

Rice, whose record has stood since 1996, reached his impressive feats during a time when the NFL played a 16-game schedule, unlike the current 17-game format. Rice shared his support with Evans, stating, “You know that I’m pulling for you right?”

Evans responded, “That means more to me than you could ever know, so I appreciate that, O.G. You are the original.” This supportive exchange came after a long conversation where the two discussed their techniques and experiences on the field.

As he approaches his 32nd birthday in August and enters the final year of his contract, Evans reflects on his career. He admitted in a previous interview that he had concerns about not receiving a new contract last season but now focuses solely on having a successful year.

“I honestly haven’t even thought about [the future],” Evans stated. “I just thought about having a great year this year, and we’ll see what happens.” With fellow veterans like Chris Godwin and talented rookie Emeka Egbuka joining him, Evans is poised to have another standout season in pursuit of history.