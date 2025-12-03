Mike Evans Could Return to Buccaneers Practice This Week

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may see one of their star players return to practice this week. Head coach Todd Bowles announced on Monday that there is a “possibility” that wide receiver Mike Evans will be back on the field soon.

Evans, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, has been sidelined since suffering a broken clavicle during a loss to the Detroit Lions on October 22. At the time of his injury, he had recorded 14 catches for 140 yards this season.

In his twelfth season with the Buccaneers, Evans is currently facing the unusual prospect of finishing his year without surpassing the 1,000 yards receiving mark, a feat he has accomplished in each of his previous eleven seasons.

Bowles also mentioned that second-year wide receiver Jalen McMillan could return to practice this week after dealing with a neck injury. The Buccaneers have struggled with injuries this season, ranking 17th in points scored and 21st in total yards.

This news follows the Buccaneers’ much-needed victory over the Arizona Cardinals, in which they snapped a three-game losing streak. The team will face the New Orleans Saints in Week 14.

Evans was injured trying to catch a deep pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield during the Buccaneers’ loss to the Lions. This unexpected setback ended a record-tying streak of eleven consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards, a record previously set by Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

While Evans is not guaranteed to suit up for this weekend’s game against the Saints, his potential return adds a glimmer of hope for the Buccaneers as they seek to solidify their playoff positioning.