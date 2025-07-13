Mike Myers Returns to Second City for Charity Event

Toronto, Canada — On May 12, Gilda’s Toronto, a charity supporting cancer patients, held an event titled “It’s Always Something: Open Mike” at The Second City. This marked Mike Myers‘ first performance at the iconic venue in over 30 years.

The event, named in honor of comedian Gilda Radner, aimed to raise funds for people living with cancer. Proceeds from the night will support various no-cost programs focusing on social, emotional, and practical support for those affected by the disease.

Myers, known for his comedic talents and previous work at The Second City, participated alongside other notable figures like Colin Mochrie and a mix of both emerging and established comedians. The gathering attracted a diverse audience, all united by the cause.

In a statement about the evening, a spokesperson for Gilda’s Toronto said, “Every dollar raised helps individuals in our community who are affected by cancer. We are thankful for the support we received from the performers and attendees.” The event was not only entertaining but served a powerful purpose in raising awareness and funds for cancer care.

Gilda’s Toronto continues to honor Radner’s legacy by helping those in need through support programs and community advocacy.