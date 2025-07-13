Entertainment
Mike Myers Returns to Second City for Charity Event
Toronto, Canada — On May 12, Gilda’s Toronto, a charity supporting cancer patients, held an event titled “It’s Always Something: Open Mike” at The Second City. This marked Mike Myers‘ first performance at the iconic venue in over 30 years.
The event, named in honor of comedian Gilda Radner, aimed to raise funds for people living with cancer. Proceeds from the night will support various no-cost programs focusing on social, emotional, and practical support for those affected by the disease.
Myers, known for his comedic talents and previous work at The Second City, participated alongside other notable figures like Colin Mochrie and a mix of both emerging and established comedians. The gathering attracted a diverse audience, all united by the cause.
In a statement about the evening, a spokesperson for Gilda’s Toronto said, “Every dollar raised helps individuals in our community who are affected by cancer. We are thankful for the support we received from the performers and attendees.” The event was not only entertaining but served a powerful purpose in raising awareness and funds for cancer care.
Gilda’s Toronto continues to honor Radner’s legacy by helping those in need through support programs and community advocacy.
Recent Posts
- Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia’s Feud Reignites Over New Song’s Lyrics
- Production Begins on HBO’s New Harry Potter Series with First Look
- Trump Threatens 30% Tariff on EU and Mexican Imports
- Trump Proposes U.S. Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine
- Jonathan Milan Ends Italian Victory Drought in Tour de France Stage Eight
- Durango’s Sepp Kuss Struggles in Tour de France Stages 7 and 8
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis
- Archer Aviation Stock Surges as eVTOL Market Grows
- Joby Aviation’s eVTOL Aircraft Faces Challenges as Investors Await Growth
- Rafael Nadal Scores Hole-in-One Amidst Golf Championship Prep