Mike Rogers Seeks Senate Seat in Michigan, Backed by Trump

LANSING, Michigan — Former Rep. Mike Rogers is gearing up for another run at the U.S. Senate, following an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Rogers, a Republican, expressed confidence in his campaign to flip a Democrat-held seat in battleground Michigan during an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital.

Trump endorsed Rogers last week, just a day after GOP Rep. Bill Huizenga announced he would not seek the Senate seat, effectively clearing the field for Rogers. “It’s huge,” Rogers said of the endorsement. “It shows how far we’ve come in unifying the Republican Party here in Michigan.”

Rogers is aiming to succeed retiring Democratic Sen. Gary Peters, who announced he would not seek re-election earlier this year. Rogers previously ran in 2024 but lost to Rep. Elissa Slotkin in a close race. This time, he’s confident that Trump’s backing will help him build momentum leading up to the November 2026 elections.

“Having the Trump endorsement, that just kind of seals the deal,” Rogers said. He added that he’s seen increased enthusiasm and support from potential contributors since the announcement. The former FBI special agent emphasized that his campaign will focus on mobilizing resources across the state.

Democrats are bracing for a crowded primary as multiple candidates, including Rep. Haley Stevens and state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, have announced their intentions to run. Rogers, however, believes his uncontested position in the GOP field gives him an advantage.

“The Democrats are absolutely in a knife fight in the primary,” Rogers argued. “They are a mess and fighting each other. They don’t know which way they’re going.”

Despite Trump’s narrow victory in Michigan in the 2024 presidential election, Rogers recognizes the challenges ahead. “I wasn’t even in the race this early last go round,” he said about his previous campaign effort. “So to be in the race this early and get his [Trump’s] endorsement just says we are serious about winning.”

As the election races heat up, Rogers remains optimistic for the path ahead, declaring, “All good full steam ahead here.”