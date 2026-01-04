Mike Shanahan Leads Indiana to Historic Rose Bowl Showdown

LOS ANGELES – Mike Shanahan has transformed into a pivotal figure for Indiana‘s football team. As the offensive coordinator and receivers coach, he has been instrumental in guiding the Hoosiers to a record of 13-0, securing the top seed in the college football playoff. His leadership and coaching style are celebrated by players, including standout receiver Elijah Sarratt, who appreciates the personal connection he has with Shanahan.

“I love him more than just a coach. He’s someone I can talk to about anything,” Sarratt said. “Seeing him evolve every single day makes me want to get better as well.”

The Hoosiers have led the Big Ten in scoring with an average of 41.9 points and 472.8 total yards per game, a feat achieved through a collaborative approach among the coaching staff. Shanahan works closely with head coach Curt Cignetti and other coaches to create effective game plans.

“He makes sure that he gets the opinions of every coach, whether it’s scheme or a certain play,” said offensive lineman Carter Smith. “It’s iron sharpening iron.”

Defensive coordinator Bryant Haines, who has worked with Shanahan for over a decade, echoed similar sentiments. “He was a no-brainer hire here as the OC. Anyone that’s been around Shanny knows how capable he is,” Haines said.

Shanahan’s coaching journey began nearly 20 years ago at the University of Pittsburgh. He later moved to Indiana University Pennsylvania before making a name for himself at Elon and James Madison. Joining Cignetti at Indiana was an easy choice for Shanahan, despite the program’s previous struggles.

“There wasn’t a doubt in my mind I would come with him,” Shanahan said. “They were very competitive.”

The synergy between Shanahan and Cignetti has allowed them to implement a fast-paced, diverse offense. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza exemplifies their offensive success, completing 71.5 percent of his passes and breaking records with 33 touchdown passes this season.

<p“Fernando can touch areas around the field some of the others couldn’t,” Shanahan said. “That’s opened another aspect of our offense.”

The Hoosiers’ strategy revolves around a balanced attack and effective run-pass-option plays that keep defenses guessing. Shanahan emphasizes trust in his players, empowering them to execute plays based on their reads. His dedication to developing each player’s potential has been a cornerstone of Indiana’s success.

<p“Shanahan trusts his playmakers to go make plays,” center Pat Coogan noted. “He lets his ego go at the door and just cares about the overall success of the unit.”

This trust leads to a robust offensive performance, highlighted by multiple games scoring over 55 points this season. As the Hoosiers prepare for their Jan. 1 Rose Bowl matchup against Alabama, Shanahan’s preparations and insights are viewed as critical by his team.

<p“I do feel like our guys will be ready to play,” Shanahan said, confident heading into the playoff game. “We’re playing in the Rose Bowl against a great opponent.”