Business
Mike Sneesby to Exit Nine Amid Cultural and Financial Pressures
After months of sustained pressure at Nine Entertainment, a pivotal call on Wednesday evening spelled the end of Mike Sneesby’s tenure as CEO. The call, held with the board after trading hours, confirmed his departure in three weeks.
This announcement follows Nine’s successful Olympics and Paralympics coverage and tough financial results. Sneesby will depart by the end of September, leaving the handling of an impending cultural review, due in late October, to Chief Financial and Strategy Officer Matt Stanton, who will assume the interim leadership role.
During his three and a half years as CEO, Sneesby became the public face of significant challenges at Nine. This includes mounting media scrutiny related to cultural issues and his handling of past complaints of alleged misconduct involving former news and current affairs head Darren Wick.
Financially, Nine saw a 31% drop in annual net profit, with revenue slipping 3% to $2.6 billion, prompting serious discussions about new leadership. Newly appointed Nine Chair Catherine West, deciding on a swift leadership transition, will now guide the organization through multiple strategic challenges.
West, having assumed chair duties only three months ago following Peter Costello’s controversial exit, must also address board vacancies and the continuation of Nine’s strategic direction. Currently, Nine is seeking to fill two director positions by its November annual general meeting.
Stanton, appointed by Sneesby last year and key to securing Nine’s Olympics contract, is recognized for his decisive leadership. He will face immediate responsibilities in navigating policy issues, advertising challenges, and further internal cultural assessments.
Prominent internal candidates for the permanent CEO position include former Foxtel executive Amanda Laing and Nine’s Chief Sales Officer Michael Stephenson. The board is also considering Andrew Lancaster, CEO of WIN Corporation, due to his close association with the company’s largest shareholder, Bruce Gordon.
Sneesby, expressing optimism in his farewell note, highlighted Nine’s potential and positive trajectory amidst its current transformations, aligning with West’s praise for his achievements in digital revenue growth and recovery post-COVID-19.
Nine’s shares, however, reflect the year’s downturn, closing at $1.21, down over 40%.
Recent Posts
- Parole Granted for Najwa Petersen
- Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2: New Destinations and Dilemmas
- Mamata Banerjee Offers Resignation Amidst Doctor Protest
- A Celebration of Baseball Memories at Field of Dreams
- Kross Limited IPO Allotment Finalized Amid High Demand
- Controversy Surrounds PM Modi’s Attendance at Ganesh Puja Hosted by Chief Justice
- Sitaram Yechury, Veteran CPI(M) Leader, Passes Away at 72
- Apple Launches iPhone 16 Series for Pre-Order in India
- Undecided Georgia Voter Reevaluates Choices After Presidential Debate
- San Diego State to Join Pac-12 in 2026
- Chappell Roan Stands Firm Against Paparazzi at MTV Awards
- Dodgers Triumph Over Cubs in High-Scoring Game
- Liam Livingstone Eyes Return to ODI Squad with T20 Performance
- Rohit Sharma’s Toughest Opponents: Bowlers Who Challenge the Indian Captain
- Miami Dolphins Face Buffalo Bills in Exciting Thursday Night Football Matchup
- A’ja Wilson Breaks WNBA Single Season Scoring Record
- British Actor Kenneth Cope Passes Away at 93
- Député Youri Chassin quitte la CAQ pour siéger comme indépendant
- Former Miss Switzerland Finalist Victim in Tragic Case of Domestic Violence
- West Coast Eagles Triumph Over Western Bulldogs in AFLW Clash