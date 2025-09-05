Sports
Mike Tirico Prepares for Super Bowl LX and Olympic Coverage
LOS ANGELES, CA — Mike Tirico, NBC Sports‘ lead play-by-play announcer, is set to take on significant roles in upcoming major events, including his first Super Bowl call and the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. In 2025, Tirico reflects on his journey from a local TV anchor to a respected voice in sports broadcasting.
Tirico began his career with ESPN in 1991 and has spent over twenty years in broadcasting, calling major events such as The Open, The Masters, and FIFA World Cup. He joined NBC Sports a decade ago and has since hosted numerous sports broadcasts, solidifying his reputation.
"I often wondered if I would just be a local broadcaster," Tirico said in an interview. "The Super Bowl is a milestone I never dreamed I would reach, and now it's happening." His excitement is palpable as he prepares for his first Super Bowl LX broadcast in February.
Before joining NBC, Tirico faced stiff competition from legends like Bob Costas and Al Michaels. Despite initial uncertainty about his role at NBC, his patience allowed him to gain various prestigious hosting duties, including Notre Dame football games, the Indianapolis 500, and the U.S. Open.
When Thursday Night Football moved to Fox, Tirico adapted by becoming the host for Football Night in America and leading NBC’s Olympic coverage, which he describes as “the assignment of a lifetime.” He emphasized the uniqueness of the Olympic Games, which keeps him in “Olympic mode” year-round.
Tirico’s career showcases a steady ascent, culminating in his prominent role as the voice of Sunday Night Football. He has embraced the visibility and responsibility that come with being a leading sports announcer, even as he acknowledges the challenges facing aspiring sports journalists today.
The sportscaster worries about the diminishing opportunities for young reporters in the current landscape. “The middle class of sports broadcasting has become harder to maintain,” he noted. “Many new voices are pulled toward fame rather than the foundational skills of play-by-play announcing.”
As Tirico prepares for a season filled with demanding responsibilities, he reflects on his time at NBC. “There is an energy and excitement that has only grown over these ten years, and it feels like home,” he said. “I’m excited for what’s to come.” Whether calling the Super Bowl or the Winter Olympics, Tirico sees this new chapter as a continuation of his journey, not its culmination.
